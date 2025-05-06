Police capture suspect just minutes after deadly shooting in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide suspect is in custody thanks to the quick actions of Philadelphia police Monday night.
What we know:
Officers were just a half-block away when they heard gunshots near the intersection of North 66th Street and Lebanon Avenue just before 7 p.m.
At least 13 shots were fired at a 35-year-old man, killing him. Police say the victim was targeted.
The officers chased the suspected shooter as he took off in a stolen vehicle, then on foot.
He was caught several blocks away.
What we don't know:
Police say the suspect is a 27-year-old man, but his identity has yet to be released. The identity of the victim is also still unknown.
No word on a motive for the deadly shooting.
