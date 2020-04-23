Lacey Township hosts Class of 2020 Parade to celebrate graduating seniors

For the Class of 2020, the coronavirus has affected all of their plans as they prepare to graduate high school and head to college while missing events like their proms or possibly their graduations.

Lacey Township School District in New Jersey wanted to make sure they honored each of their seniors with a little love in the form of a parade.

On Thursday morning, a caravan of cars escorted by the Lacey Township Police Department and the Forked River and Bamber Lakes Volunteer Fire Departments began passing the homes of all 266 of the graduating seniors from Lacey Township High School. The school district’s transportation department decorated one of their school buses while administration distributed “We Are Proud of You Class of 2020” lawn signs and gift bags to each student.

“It’s just to celebrate them and to let them know that we are thinking about them and we know that the milestones are tough, but we are going to make it special for them,” said Dr. Vanessa Clark, the superintendent of Lacey Township School District.

The school district has received donations from Wawa, the Lacey Township High School Boosters, Lacey Township PTSA and Debi’s Signs in order to create the signs, senior survival kits, magnets and t-shirts that each student will be receiving.

While it’s not in replacement of their graduations, the administration of Lacey Township School District wanted to do something nice and spend a few hours of their days to celebrate the seniors that are leaving and to keep their spirits up during a tough time.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP