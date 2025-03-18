Landlord-tenant dispute prompts barricade in North Philly: police

article

The Brief A dispute between a landlord and a tenant prompted a barricade situation in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police say. Police say a man allegedly threatened the complainant using a firearm.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a barricade situation that occurred in North Philly Tuesday night.

At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday police say a barricade situation was declared on the 1900 block of North 18th Street.

According to preliminary details, police say a man allegedly threatened the complainant with a firearm during a landlord-tenant dispute.

They say the suspect then fled into the apartment and refused to cooperate with police, prompting the barricade.

