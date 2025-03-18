Landlord-tenant dispute prompts barricade in North Philly: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a barricade situation that occurred in North Philly Tuesday night.
This is a developing story.
What we know:
At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday police say a barricade situation was declared on the 1900 block of North 18th Street.
According to preliminary details, police say a man allegedly threatened the complainant with a firearm during a landlord-tenant dispute.
They say the suspect then fled into the apartment and refused to cooperate with police, prompting the barricade.
Check back for more details.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia Police Department.