Landlord-tenant dispute prompts barricade in North Philly: police

Published  March 18, 2025 9:24pm EDT
The Brief

    • A dispute between a landlord and a tenant prompted a barricade situation in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police say.
    • Police say a man allegedly threatened the complainant using a firearm.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a barricade situation that occurred in North Philly Tuesday night. 

This is a developing story. 

What we know:

At around 7:36 p.m. Tuesday police say a barricade situation was declared on the 1900 block of North 18th Street. 

According to preliminary details, police say a man allegedly threatened the complainant with a firearm during a landlord-tenant dispute.

They say the suspect then fled into the apartment and refused to cooperate with police, prompting the barricade. 

Check back for more details. 

The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia Police Department.

