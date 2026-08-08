Eagles' Lane Johnson says 2026 'probably' his final NFL season

article

The Brief Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said 2026 will "probably" be his final season. Johnson has spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. Johnson says he wants to be able to spend more time with his family.



Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson said that the 2026 NFL season will "potentially, probably" be his last.

Lane Johnson's final season

What we know:

Johnson reportedly shared his feelings after practice on Saturday. The two-time All-Pro said he began considering stepping away last season, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Johnson got married earlier this year, and says his children are growing up.

"My oldest is turning 13 here in a few days, so it's hard to get time back," Johnson said. "I feel like those years are very pivotal. It will be, I think, a fun transition."

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson shares wedding photos

Johnson also mentioned his parents' health as another reason to want to step away from football. Johnson's mother, Ray Ann, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2023, according to the Inquirer, and Johnson recently took several days off from practice for personal reasons.

Johnson's Eagles career

What we know:

Johnson has spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Philadelphia. The Eagles drafted him 4th overall in 2013 out of Oklahoma.

Johnson has started 168 games for Philly, been a Pro Bowl selection six times and, of course, won two Super Bowl rings with the Eagles following the 2018 and 2025 seasons.

What they're saying:

While it might be his last, Johnson says he's focused on this season, saying that "I still feel I can be a premier tackle in this league."

What's next:

The Eagles' 2026 season kicks off on Sept. 13 against the Washington Commanders.