Lansdale 7-Eleven sells $3M scratch-off ticket

One lucky winner in Pennsylvania turned a $30 scratch-off investment into a multi-million dollar payday, lottery officials announced on Thursday.

A Lansdale 7-Eleven reportedly sold a winning $3 Million Dollar Extravaganza scratch-off ticket. The store, located on 651 West Main Street, received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials did not say if the ticket has been claimed yet. Players have one year from the game's end-sale to claim their prize, according to a release from the PA Lottery.

The $3 Million Dollar Extravaganza game also features prizes of $300,000 down to $500.

Winners are reminded to sign the back of their ticket and immediately contact lottery officials at 1-800-692-7481.

