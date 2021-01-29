Large brush fire in Warrington Township forces 2 elementary schools to move online

A large brush fire in Bucks County on Friday morning forced two nearby elementary schools to shift to online learning for the day as crews try to control the billowing smoke.

Barclay Elementary School and Titus Elementary School in Warrington made the decision to learn virtually after smoke plumes from a brush fire at Winding Brook Farm were pushed across town by high winds.

"Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki made the decision to close the buildings prior to the start of the school day in the interest of the health and safety of the schools’ students and employees," a release read.

It's believed that a large pile of mulch caught fire at the farm and spread to some nearby brush. Rural Bucks County does not have fire hydrants readily available, so it's likely that crews will need pumper trucks or may try to smother the flames.

It is unknown what sparked the fire at this time. A contingent of fire trucks and other equipment responded to the scene early Friday morning to provide aid.

