Large fight breaks out during 'unauthorized' flag football tournament in South Jersey

The Brief Officers responded to a large fight at a community park in South Jersey this weekend. The fight happened during what police called an "unathorized" flag football tournament. Police say charges are pending for those involved.



Dozens of people could face criminal charges after a flag football tournament erupted into chaos at a local community park this weekend.

What we know:

At least 40 people were shoving and arguing with each other as a larger crowd gathered around them at the Gloucester Township Community Park Saturday afternoon.

Officers quickly intervened to disperse the crowd, and remained at the park for an hour to "maintain peace."

Police say the fight was initiated by coaches who were disgruntled with a tournament organizer, and demanded entry fee refunds.

The flag football tournament was an unauthorized event that was advertised on private social media accounts, according to authorities.

What's next:

The Gloucester Township Police Department says criminal charges and local ordinances are pending as they investigate the incident.

What they're saying:

"The safety of residents and guests is paramount to Gloucester Township, which also acknowledges the importance of sports and outdoor activities within our community," the department said. "With this in mind, athletes should use caution and make sure events advertised on social media are legitimate with proper permits, ensuring the safety and security of all involved."

The backstory:

This isn't the first time officers have had to intervene to maintain peace at the Gloucester Township Community Park.

Last year, a family event descended into chaos when more than 500 juveniles and young adults were dropped off at the park.

Several violent fights erupted as one suspect reportedly threw punches at an officer.