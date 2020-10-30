Large quake hits in Aegean Sea near Greece and Turkey

article

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 in the Aegean Sea struck off the coasts Greece and Turkey on Friday morning, according to the USGS.

The map showed the earthquake struck in the water 9 miles from Néon Karlovásion, North Aegean, Greece and 20 miles from Özdere, İzmir, Turkey.

Video on social media showed buildings collapsing in Izmir, Turkey. The governor said there was no immediate information on casualties and damage.

Different agencies put the quake's magnitudes at different strengths.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth 10 miles and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter northeast of the Greek island of Samos.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located.

It was also felt in Greece, including in the capital of Athens and across the eastern Greek islands. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Both countries reported aftershocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.