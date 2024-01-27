Large sinkhole claims vehicles, while some attempt a swim in Port Richmond

A sinkhole on a street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood is claiming vehicles, while some find taking a dip in the giant pool is not so bad.

People in the neighborhood say the sinkhole on Almond Street keeps claiming vehicles. It’s on Almond, between Allegheny and Madison, right across from Campbell Square Park.

Officials have put out barricades, but apparently, that doesn’t stop people from attempting to go through the sinkhole. And, then it claims its next victim.

Authorities do urge everyone to follow posted signs and avoid the road, so that a tow cost isn’t necessary.

There’s no word on when the road will be repaired. But, don’t take a swim in the sinkhole. There’s no way to know what’s in the water and it’s too cold for a swim, anyway.