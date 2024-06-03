Dallas Cowboys legend Larry Allen dies while vacationing in Mexico

article

Dallas Cowboys legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Allen has died.

Allen died suddenly on Sunday while on vacation with his family in Mexico.

He was 52 years old.

The Cowboys made the announcement on social media on Monday morning.

"Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive lineman to ever play in the NFL," read the post.

Allen was a second-round pick for the Cowboys out of Sonoma State in the 1994 NFL Draft.

He played offensive guard and then tackle for the Cowboys from 1994-2005 and is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen of all time.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XXX-winning team and was a seven-time first team All-Pro.

Allen was also named to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, as well as the NFLS 1990s All-Decade Team, 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013.

"The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry," read a statement from the Cowboys.

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, who ran behind Allen for years, posted a tearful video on Monday morning.

"I'm at a loss of words right now. Such a good dude, great player, super person," Smith said.

Troy Aikman called Allen a "gentle giant that loved his family."

An official cause of death has not been released.

Allen is survived by his wife, Janelle, and three children, Jayla, Loriana and Larry III.