Las Vegas allows parking tickets to be paid with school supply donations

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted in favor of allowing parking tickets issued between June 19 to July 19 this year to be paid with donations of school supplies, according to a news release from the city.

Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Teachers Exchange, which is a nonprofit organization that is associated with the Public Education Foundation, the release said.

“Those who have a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between now and July 19 may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Services Office,” the city said.

Some of the items being accepted include pencils, pens, erasers, index cards, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors and Post-It notes.

The donations must be handed in within 30 days of the citation date. A purchase receipt for the donation is also required.