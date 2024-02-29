Leap Year Babies: Philadelphia families welcome bundles of joy into the world

article

Several Philadelphia families are leaping for joy on this very special delivery day!

Three babies were welcomed to the world on Leap Day at three different Jefferson Health hospitals.

"Jefferson Health is thrilled to celebrate the arrival of some of the region’s newest Leap Day babies!" the health network announced Thursday.

The first baby was born at 12:56 a.m. at Jefferson Einstein Hospital. His name is Siyon Davilla-Brown, and he's going home to his big brother and sister in Philadelphia.

Lester Cruz was born several hours later, at 6:16 a.m., at Jefferson Abington Hospital. He's the first child for this Northeast Philadelphia family.

Just minutes later, another baby boy made his debut at 6:19 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Hugo Smoker's family is also from Philadelphia, and has one other boy at home.

These adorable baby boys join a special group of people with Leap Day birthdays!