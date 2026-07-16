Unidentified man struck and killed on I-76 near Spring Garden exit in Philadelphia

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The Brief A man was found dead on Interstate 76 east near the Spring Garden Exit early Thursday. Police say the victim, believed to be 18-25 years old, was hit by a vehicle, possibly a Kia. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man and the vehicle involved.



A man was found dead on I-76 east near the Spring Garden Exit after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

What we know:

Police say they were called to I-76 East at mile marker 344.0 around 2:46 a.m. and found a Black man, estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old, lying in the right lane.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Fire Department, and PennDOT responded and closed the highway while the Philadelphia Coroner’s office transported the victim to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities believe the man was hit by a vehicle, possibly a Kia.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim or confirmed the make and model of the vehicle involved. No information has been released about possible witnesses or suspects.

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking anyone with information about the victim or the vehicle to contact their Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5216.