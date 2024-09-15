2 injured, at least 5 vehicles hit by gunfire after double shooting in North Philly: police

Two men are injured after police say a double shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of North Percy and Butler streets.

Officials say a 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Temple Hospital via police where he is in stable condition.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man was shot once in his right foot. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by medics where he is also listed in stable condition.

Investigators say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

They say five vehicles were hit by gunfire nearby.

The first victim is being treated as a suspect in the case.

This investigation is ongoing.



