2 injured, at least 5 vehicles hit by gunfire after double shooting in North Philly: police

Published  September 15, 2024 9:33pm EDT
2 men injured, 5 vehicles hit by gunfire in North Philly double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Two men are injured after police say a double shooting occurred in North Philadelphia Sunday night. 

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of North Percy and Butler streets.

Officials say a 38-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to Temple Hospital via police where he is in stable condition. 

A second victim, a 22-year-old man was shot once in his right foot. He was taken to Albert Einstein Hospital by medics where he is also listed in stable condition. 

Investigators say a weapon was recovered at the scene. 

They say five vehicles were hit by gunfire nearby.

The first victim is being treated as a suspect in the case. 

This investigation is ongoing.


 