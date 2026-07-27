LeBron James signs with Sixers: Kobe Bryant's Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer reacts

The Brief LeBron James is joining the Philadelphia 76ers after a long and storied career. James first played in Philadelphia nearly 25 years ago at the Palestra. Some in Philadelphia believe this is the biggest sports signing the city has ever seen.



LeBron James is officially joining the Philadelphia 76ers, a move that many in the city are calling historic, according to Gregg Downer, Lower Merion High School boys basketball coach.

LeBron’s first Philly appearance

What we know:

James played at the Palestra in Philadelphia almost 25 years ago, facing Strawberry Mansion as a teenager with St. Vincent-St. Mary.

"Philadelphia has landed one of the biggest fishes of all time," said Downer.

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The sold-out crowd of 9,000 fans, including Allen Iverson, watched James deliver a performance that left a lasting impression.

"We are going to give these fans what they came for... and they started playing one on one... and I'm like the roof of the Palestra is about to explode," said Downer.

James is now returning to Philadelphia, this time as a member of the 76ers.

What they're saying:

Downer, who coached the late Kobe Bryant in high school, said James stands out among the city's sports signings. "It's so much bigger than Pete Rose, so much bigger than Julius Erving, Jim Thome and Terrell Owens," said Downer.

Downer offered advice for James as he starts his Sixers career. "You would tell LeBron... don't take your foot off the gas with these fans. They're going to let you know when you're not up to snuff... they're going to let you know on a cold February night that they don't like what they're watching," said Downer.

Downer believes this moment is unlike anything Philadelphia sports has experienced before.

"The talent is there. The passion is there. Let's get this done," said Downer. "Let's produce a parade on Broad Street."

Fans and coaches alike are looking for James to deliver a championship to Philadelphia.

The backstory:

Downer is entering his 37th year as Lower Merion's boys basketball coach and previously coached the late Kobe Bryant through high school before Bryant went pro.

James’ early performance at the Palestra is still remembered by those who saw him play as a teenager.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen if James will bring a championship to Philadelphia. As Downer said, "Will it be successful? Only a championship. Will tell."