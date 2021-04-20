Lehigh County borough issues warning after mop head flushing incidents

In Lehigh County, the small borough of Alburtis is asking resident to stop flushing mop heads down the toilet!

Officials say this was the sixth time they've found one in recent days.

The mop heads are causing damage to the borough sewer system.

According to officials, when they catch the culprit they will be prosecuted.

