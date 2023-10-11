Lehigh County day care center closed after 8 kids, 5 adults hospitalized due to unknown illness: officials

article

A Lehigh County day care center was the center of a Pennsylvania State trooper investigation into several adults and kids treated after they were overwhelmed by an unknown illness.

Troopers were called to Lehigh Valley Children’s Center, on Park Avenue, in North Whitehall Township, Wednesday morning, around 10:30, on a report of several adults and small children feeling sick, according to officials.

Medics and troopers found eight infants and toddlers, as well as five adults not well and were all taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for symptoms ranging from headaches to dizziness.

The reason for the illness was unclear to investigators. It was determined the day care will be shut down for the remainder of the week while air quality specialists find a cause.

No further details regarding the conditions of those taken to the hospital were released.