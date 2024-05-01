Mount Horeb Middle School active shooter, threat 'neutralized'

There was a report of an active shooter at Mount Horeb Middle School – west of Madison – on Wednesday morning, May 1. Officials say the "threat has been neutralized."

A post on the Mount Horeb Area School District Facebook page said, "The individual did not breach entryway. Police department is helping to scope out our building to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

An initial search of the middle school has not yielded additional suspects. Officials say they have no reports of individuals being harmed, with the exception of the alleged assailant.

Intermediate center students evacuated. There was no threat at that location.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The police have given permission to reunify our intermediate center students with their families, officials said.

Active shooter situation in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

Intermediate center students who were taken to their alternative safe site, the Mount Horeb Public Library, will be transported to our reunification center at the bus garage. The address of the bus garage is 421 W. Garfield Street. At this time, our middle school students and staff remain safe.

FOX6 News is sending a crew to the scene. In the meantime, our news partners in Madison have a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.