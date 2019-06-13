Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs to change name to 'Jawn' for one game

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs announced they will change their name to the Lehigh Valley 'Jawn' for one game in July as special salute to Philadelphia.

The word jawn can is primarily used as a noun, and has worked its way into Philadelphian's vernacular over the last decade.

The Lehigh Valley Jawn will hit the field on Sunday, July 7 at 1:35 p.m. againt the Pawtuckett Red Sox. The team will wear special home white jerseys that say 'Jawn' in Phillies font across the chest and a liberty bell stitched on the left side. The players will also wear red hats with the Philadelphia slang term inscribed across the front.

Fans in attendance for 'Jawn Night' will notice Philadelphia inspired menu items, such as cheesestakes, soft pretzels and 'wooder' ice. The Philadelphia Phanatic is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Jawn merchandise enthusiasts can purchase limited time t-shirts, jerseys and hats on the teams website.

In recent years it has become a common practice in minor league baseball for teams to change names for one night. Just recently the Milwaukee Brewers class A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced they will change their name to the Wisonsin 'Udder Tuggers' as a nod to Wisconsin's dairy industry.

The Phillies' triple-A affiliate is no stranger to using name changes as a promotional tool. In past seasons, the Iron Pigs have changed to the 'Cheesestake', 'Whiz Kids' and 'Philly Special' to honor Philadelphia.