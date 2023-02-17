Lehighton man, 61, fatally struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was struck by a car in Northeast Philadelphia, authorities say.
According to police, the incident happened on Thursday night shortly after 6 p.m. on the 1300 block of Cottman Avenue.
Police say a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Cottman Avenue in the left lane before it veered into the right lane, where a John D. Gioia, 61, of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, was struck.
Medics transported Gioia to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.
Authorities say the driver remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.