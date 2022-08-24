Len Dawson, Kansas City Chiefs' Hall of Fame quarterback, dies at 87, reports say

article

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1970, has died, according to multiple reports, citing his family.

Dawson’s family issued a statement to KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirming the news of his death.

"With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,‘ the statement read, according to the news outlet. "He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers."

"He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home," the statement added in part.

FOX 4 Kansas City also confirmed the news. Earlier this month, the family said Dawson had entered hospice care.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs' starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station's first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs' radio network and hosted HBO's "Inside the NFL" show.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.