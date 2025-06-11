Lengthy street repairs have South Philly neighbors speaking out with frustration

The Brief A long-running construction headache is causing frustration for residents. Neighbors say city contractors came out to fix an old water line and left behind a path of damage. Neighbors want to know why residents on streets nearby have new streets, but their streets have been neglected and are asking city officials for help.



A group of South Philadelphia residents tell FOX 29 they’ve had enough of delays and problems in the neighborhood after new water lines were placed.

The backstory:

Residents of the 24 and 2500 blocks of South Juniper Street in South Philly say it started in the Fall of 2024 when a contractor for the Philadelphia Streets Department opened Juniper to replace the aging water line. They say the water line work is done but the trouble has never stopped.

Resident Jennifer Hancock said, "Our quality of life is suffering. We’ve had giant trenches dug on the sidewalk so just getting around here has been tough, especially for our older neighbors."

Hancock is nearing the four-year-anniversary of the purchase of her Juniper Street row home adorned with flowers on the 2500 block. She is worried the anniversary will hit with the street torn up, sidewalks cracked and chipped.

Local perspective:

Residents said they understand the need for new water pipes, but argue it has taken far too long, and the faulty cleanup has left the two blocks in near shambles. Hancock said, "They fully restored the blocks in the neighborhoods leaving others with this patch work sidewalk renewal. I’m not sure why they left us in the dark on Juniper Street."

Hancock also thinks her car was damaged in the process.

A spokesperson for City Council member Mark Squilla, who represents the area, said the office has been in touch with the Water Department but has not received a deadline for the work. The office is planning a walkthrough on the street with Squilla, residents, and the city.

At 86, Phyllis, a 23-year South Philly resident, has spunk to spare. She said large puddles form on her section of South Juniper when it rains which is great for the birds but not for residents.

Phyllis is angry as nearby South Clarion received a full makeover of new paving and sidewalks while Juniper looks like it’s getting the shaft. She said, "They’re just going to cover it up not a new street just new blacktop. She added, "Why did everyone on the other two streets get a new street? They dug it all out."

The other side:

In a statement a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department wrote:

"We understand that installing new infrastructure and reconstructing streets can be disruptive and frustrating for residents, and we work to ensure as little impact as possible.

We appreciate the patience of our neighbors as we build infrastructure that will serve the community with essential water services for decades to come.

As part of this project, the 2400 and 2500 blocks of S Juniper Street received new water mains and trenchless sewer restoration instead of excavating and replacing the old sewer.

This technique significantly reduces costs and disruption — it avoids full street excavation, extended noise, odor, and access limitations, and saves several months of construction time.

Because of the trenchless rehab, the street does not require a full street restoration. However, PWD has worked with the Philadelphia Streets Department to implement a full street restoration of these blocks. This street restoration is expected in the coming weeks.

Any area sidewalks that are disturbed from our water service connection line will be restored.

If it is determined with the pre-construction photos that any properties were damaged during construction, they will be fixed by the contractor. Contractors have been in several properties to address homeowner concerns.