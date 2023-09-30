Letters with racist language found in Montgomery County yards, Upper Moreland police say

article

Letters with racist language were found by homeowners in a Willow Grove neighborhood and police are searching for the people who distributed them.

Upper Moreland police say they received multiple calls regarding letters with "racist rhetoric" left on lawns and driveways of homes in the area of Inman Terrace and Frazier Avenue, in Willow Grove, Saturday morning.

The letters were inside bags filled with rice, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with security cameras to check their footage from overnight to determine if suspicious activity can be seen and who might have dropped the letters in residents’ yards.

Anyone with footage of a suspicious nature is urged to contact Upper Moreland police at 215-657-4700. Additionally, tips can be left anonymously at uppermorelandpd.org.