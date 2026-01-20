Levittown man charged in Woodbury child sexual assault

article

The Brief Sean M. Flohr, 26, of Levittown, Pa., has been charged with multiple offenses related to sexual assault of a minor and child sexual abuse material. Flohr faces nearly a dozen charges related to this incident. In total, Flohr could serve three to 20 years in state prison.



Sean M. Flohr, 26, of Levittown, Pa., has been charged with multiple offenses related to sexual assault of a minor and child sexual abuse material, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office (GCPO).

Investigation into online contact and reported assault

What we know:

Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said the High Tech Crimes Unit began investigating after receiving a tip about a Reddit post where a minor inquired about possibly meeting an adult male for sex. Detectives identified both the minor victim and Flohr, then contacted the victim’s guardian.

The victim told authorities that Flohr, known to her as "Dean," brought food and sexual items to her residence, where sexual activity occurred. She also reported that he cut her wrist after the encounter and had instructed her to send nude photos and videos through Discord.

Prosecutors said the victim called 911 after Flohr left her home. Flohr was subsequently arrested without incident by the Bucks County SWAT Team at his residence and is awaiting extradition to Gloucester County.

What's next:

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that Flohr faces nearly a dozen charges related to this incident, including:

3 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault

3 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a victim aged 13–16

2 counts of 3rd-degree endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct

1 count of 3rd-degree endangering the welfare of a child by possession of child sexual abuse material

1 count of 1st-degree production of child sexual abuse material

1 count of 2nd-degree production of child sexual abuse material

In total, Flohr faces three to 20 years in state prison.

In a statement, Prosecutor Johns credited the Special Victims Unit, High Tech Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit, along with local police and the Bucks County SWAT Team, for their roles in the investigation.

What you can do:

Prosecutors believe that additional victims may exist and encouraged anyone with information to contact GCPO Detective David Hickey at 856-384-5624.