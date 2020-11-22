Liberty Bell, Independence Hall closed through December

article

Two of Philadelphia's most visited tourist attractions will be closed through December to help thwart the spread of coronavirus amid a nationwide spike, site curators announced Sunday.

Following Philadelphia's 'Safer at Home' guidelines, all indoor sites found at Independence Hall Park will be shuttered until at least Jan. 1. This includes the Liberty Bell Center, Independence Hall, and the visitors center.

During the closure, the museum will provide digital information and experiences. Items sold in the visitors center can be purchased online.

Museum officials said the closure is necessary for the safety of guests employees and visitors. During the pandemic, the Independence Visitor Center became the only museum to receive global recognition for stringent cleaning protocols, according to officials.

Last week, Philadelphia ordered the immediate closure of several businesses, entertainment venues, and tourist attractions until the new year. The tightened restrictions come as Philadelphia is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

