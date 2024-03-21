License plate flippers: City Council unanimously votes to ban devices used to alter license plates

Philadelphia's City Council unanimously voted to ban so-called "tag flipping" devices that allow drivers to switch or conceal their license plate.

The legislation, sponsored by Councilmember Mike Driscoll from Philadelphia's 6th District, imposes a $2,000 fine for people who violate the ordinance.

"Tag-flipping devices belong in a James Bond movie, not on our city's streets," Driscoll said. "Their recent proliferation is a symptom of lawlessness that's pervaded our city and detracted from the quality of life of Philadelphians."

The devices are demonstrated on the internet, showing how a driver can change a license plate on a car with the push of a button, using a fake, stolen or expired license plate to avoid tolls and tickets with the flip of a switch.

Tag or license plate flipping devices are believed to be commonly used by drivers during street races or illegal car meet-ups that have spiraled into violence in the past. Driscoll said tag flippers could also be used by someone fleeing the scene of an accident to elude investigators.

"We know people use tag flippers to evade police, avoid tolls, dangerously speed and drift around our neighborhoods," said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who co-sponsored the bill. "Today, city council is saying ‘No More’ and that quality of life issues like this won't continue in our city."

The bill is the latest legislation that tackles quality of life issues in Philadelphia by threatening heavy fines against drivers caught drifting, street racing and participating in so-called ‘boom parties.’

The bill will head to Mayor Cherelle Parker's desk where her signature will decide if it will become a law.