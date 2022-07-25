Lightning strikes steeple of Philadelphia church, ignites fire

A bolt of lightning struck the steeple of a Philadelphia church and ignited a fire when a batch of strong storms rumbled across the city Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to Grace Episcopal Church on 2600 block of East Venango Street around 4:20 p.m.

The steeple of the church, topped with a cross, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The blaze was placed under control in about 20 minutes.

Reverend Brian Rallison said no one was inside the church when it caught fire, and firefighters reported no injuries.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"Everybody's safe, and that's really what matters" Rev. Rallison said "Buildings are buildings, we can replace buildings. You can't replace people. So thank God for that."

Fire investigators have yet to confirm that a lightning bolt sparked the blaze, but witnesses are sure that's what ignited the church.

"I saw lightning and then it sounded like an explosion," a witness told FOX 29.

The church pastor said the suffered fire and water damage and they will start a fundraiser for repairs that insurance won't cover.