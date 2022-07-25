$3 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Wawa in Burlington County

It may not be the grand prize, but one lucky winner is still taking home some cash!

A second-tier prize winning ticket for Friday's Mega Millions drawing was sold at Wawa on the 400 block of Oakshade Road in Vincetown.

The ticket match five of the five white balls to win $1,000,000, which was multiplied to $3,000,000 with the Megaplier option.

But, that wasn't the only winning ticket in the area!

Seven tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn to win $10,000. They were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park

Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel

Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland

Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant

Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville

Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark

Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $790,000 million for Tuesday's drawing.