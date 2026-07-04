Lightning strike blamed for fire at Medford church

The Brief A lightning strike caused a fire on the roof of Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, New Jersey. Crews from over nine departments responded to the fire, and gained control before it spread. No one was injured.



A lightning strike is being blamed for a fire at a church in Medford.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford for reports of a fire on the roof of the Worship Center.

The church said crews from over nine departments responded to the blaze, working "quickly and effectively" to gain control.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out. The church says a lightning strike is believed to have started the fire.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage done to the church remains unknown.