Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Hamilton’ cast surprise girl with remote performance on John Krasinski’s YouTube show

article

Here’s one Zoom call that will leave you feeling satisfied.

In late March, John Krasinski (aka Jim Halpert of “The Office” fame) started “Some Good News,” a new YouTube show that aims to lift viewers’ spirits above the perpetually negative headlines dominating the COVID-19 pandemic.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

In his second episode, Krasinski interviewed Aubrey, a burgeoning young Broadway fan and Krasinski’s honorary “heartbreak correspondent,” who was no longer able to see the smash hit “Hamilton” on her birthday.

During her chat with Krasinski and Emily Blunt (the star of “Mary Poppins Returns”), “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda bombed the Zoom call to Aubrey’s delight. Aubrey is initially tongue-tied by seeing the musical maestro in the flesh (or at least in the Zoom), but is left wholly-stunned when the full cabinet of Miranda’s original Broadway cast join in for an impromptu performance of “Alexander Hamilton.”



“We are ALL that little girl can’t believe john krasinski was able to reunite the obc for this. best. zoom. bomb. ever,” one Twitter user wrote.“They really sang 'Alexander Hamilton' for a little girl on zoom and i cried more than her,” wrote another.

Krasinski’s “Hamilton” Zoom bomb is among the latest instances of celebrities striving to generate some laughs and cheer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Landmark entertainers like Jack Black have retooled their comedic stylings to reach at-home audiences through platforms like YouTube and TikTok. And famed musicians have discovered that new social distancing measures still can’t stop a good old-fashioned duet.



RELATED: iHeart Living Room Concert raises nearly $8 million to aid in fight against COVID-19

This story was reported from Los Angeles.