Lindwood man charged with abuse, neglect after 22-month-old girl died in hot car

Prosecutors in Camden County have charged a 60-year-old Lindwood man with fourth degree abuse and neglect after a 22-month-old girl died inside a hot car last month.

According to investigators, Shelton Shambry accidentally left the child inside of a van at the PATCO High Speed Line in Lindwood, New Jersey on the afternoon of Aug. 16.

Officers who arrived at the seen report finding an unresponsive child in her car seat with the passenger side window broken. Emergency officials pronounced the child dead at the scene.

A county medical examiner later ruled her cause of death accidental. Investigators also concluded the Shambry put the child in the vehicle around 6:30 a.m. and forgot she was there.

Prosecutors say Shambry was charged on a summons and released pending future court proceedings.