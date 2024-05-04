article

LinkedIn is throwing its hat into the brain game ring and introduced three games to its platform this week: Pinpoint, Queens and Crossclimb.

Like many of the other games that dominate the daily internet routine of many, each game has a daily puzzle and solution that was designed to be solved in just a few minutes.

After you play, you’ll be able to see which of your connections have also played that day.

Your results will also tally up on a company and school leaderboard, creating conversations with fellow alumni and coworkers.

"Games are all about connection for us," wrote LinkedIn’s Director of Product Management, Lakshman Somasundaram. "And, as the world of work has shifted in the last 20 years since LinkedIn’s founding, so has the way people connect with each other."

The move comes as The New York Times’ has continued to expand and dominate the game repertoire. Wordle skyrocketed to internet fame less than three years ago, and hundreds of copycats have emerged.

You can find LinkedIn’s games in the News module on your LinkedIn homepage or the MyNetwork tab.

LinkedIn Pinpoint

This word grouping game will remind most of NYT’s "Connections" but with a twist – a countdown clock.

Each game starts with five hidden clues, all belonging to a common category. Your objective is to guess the category in as few clue reveals as possible. Each incorrect guess you make will reveal the next clue.

LinkedIn Queens

This game is reminiscent of sudoku, nonograms and Microsoft’s Minesweeper. (LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, for what it’s worth.)

The goal is to place one "queen" in each row, column, and color region - with no queens touching each other.

LinkedIn Crossclimb

This game uses word description and spelling clues to create a ladder to unlock two final clues.

This story was reported from Detroit.