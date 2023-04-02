Lori Vallow, so-called 'doomsday mom' accused of killing her kids, stands trial: Live updates

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Lori Vallow trial begins on April 3 for the so-called doomsday mom who left Arizona for Idaho, and she's accused of killing her two kids.

The trial is being held four hours away from Fremont County, where the bodies of her kids, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, 7 and 16, were found. The judge on the case decided in order to find a fair and impartial jury, the trial venue should be moved to Boise in Ada County, the largest county in Idaho with about 25% of the state’s population living there.

Lori Vallow

This is one of the biggest cases in Idaho history, yet its roots start in Arizona.

A week before the trial, the court summoned nearly 2,000 potential jurors to fill out questionnaires. The pool will be narrowed down to 12 jurors, along with a handful of alternates.

The prosecution will present its case, saying Vallow, her husband Chad Daybell, and her late brother Alex Cox hatched a plan to kill Vallow’s two kids as well as Chad’s previous wife Tammy Daybell.

A judge decided the couple will have separate trials.

Investigators say Vallow and Daybell used their religious beliefs to justify these three killings. They allegedly claimed JJ and Tylee became zombies and that a dark spirit possessed Tammy who died suddenly in October 2019.

Authorities discovered JJ and Tylee’s bodies in June 2020, located in Daybell’s backyard.

Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are accused of killing 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow in 2019. (Rexberg Police Department)

This case stems back to Chandler and Gilbert, Arizona with two shootings, one deadly, possible financial motives and doomsday ideas.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://bit.ly/40Zu4ih + watch the in-depth special here.

Updates:

April 2 (eve of trial)

We're waiting for a ruling on whether the grandparents of JJ Vallow, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can be in the courtroom aside from witness testimony. The judge wanted to clarify if they should be considered statutory victims in this case.

They have a lawyer who motioned on Friday, March 31 for them to be allowed in.