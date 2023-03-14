Local 10-year-old girl's music composition goes viral on TikTok

A young girl from Chester County is being considered something of a music prodigy after her mother found a song she composed and challenged other musicians on TikTok to play it.

Mimi Wallace's 10-year-old daughter Olive is a novice violin and clarinet player. The 5th grader who adores music wrote down her own musical composition on a piece of paper.

Mimi recorded a TikTok, explaining to viewers that she had found her daughters' composition and asked the internet to play the tune. Since then, the response has been overwhelming.

"So, my 10-year-old daughter wrote this, could somebody play this? I need to know if it's any good, if it makes sense," Mimi is heard saying on the TikTok that has garnered over 6 million views.

Musicians from all over the world have since recorded their interpretation of Olive's musical composition.

"I never in a million years would have expected this to happen," Olive said. "I'm blown away how many people put their time into that, it was just really amazing and beautiful."

Olive hopes her music inspires others to pursue their love for music.

"I'm happy it reached so many people and brings so many people joy, I think that's what music does for people," Olive said.