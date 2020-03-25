Local breweries, businesses adapt amid COVID-19

Local breweries and businesses are finding ways to adapt after being ordered to only offer takeout service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many are turning to home delivery.

He's not the Amazon guy, he's the beer guy. For Jay Visniskie this delivery is much more important. beer

“We’re both working from home. The wife is here, two kids, doing the homeschooling thing. Trying to stay adulting," he told FOX 29.

Helping that adulting is Robert Zarko, who is the owner of Ship Bottom Brewery in Wallingford. These days he’s been zooming around Delco in his VW bus, delivering happiness a 4-pack at a time

“People place orders for 4-packs and crawlers and basically set up a schedule where we get out the same day and deliver the beer to them," Zarko said.

His New Jersey restaurant and brewing operations had to close. Like many businesses he’s had to adapt, including a makeshift beer pickup lane on his street that resembled a lemonade stand.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Advertisement

The beer also was flowing just from a trailer in the back parking lot of the Sterling Pig Brewery where quarantine weary parents. Well—to put it bluntly— just need a drink, especially if you have four kids under seven years old.

The adult slurpee machines were working overtime as cases of beer were going faster than toilet paper.

“My wife is stuck at home with the kids with no school. I got to come home and I got to bring the good stuff," Joshua Peura said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP