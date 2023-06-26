Local church forgives vandal who they say shattered windows

Leaders at a New Jersey church are preaching forgiveness after they say the church was hit with two acts of vandalism just weeks apart.

Surveillance video from Mount Zion Church shared with FOX 29 shows a young person riding a bike outside the church who may have been responsible for hurling rocks through the church windows and doors last Monday.

"Faith-based institutions are the pillar of every human family in every community, and it is sacred places that we all must protect," Imam Amin Muhammad said.

The Pleasantville Police Department is investigating the incident, but the church and local leaders say they're focused on forgiveness and support.

"Hopefully we'll be able to find out who this is, turn the other cheek, and give them the support that they need so that they can then trickle that down to their community so that acts like this don't occur again," Atlantic City Councilmember Caren L. Fitzpatrick said.

Church leaders say the damage will likely take thousands to repair. They're already looking into upgrading their security system.

"The fact that God didn't allow it to be worse – be thankful – and praise God for his protection and his endowment of changing hearts not to do worse," Imam Amin Muhammad said.