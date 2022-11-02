Local college student painting the town red, one Phillies logo at a time

Rutgers University–Camden senior and college softball player, Zoe Rodriguez, was hard at work on Wednesday afternoon, painting the town red.

"I’ll measure the space with spray paint cans and go from there," says Zoe.

What started as a fun pop-up business opportunity in her hometown of Lumberton, New Jersey has taken off – big time. She’s spray-painting Phillies logos onto people’s front lawns during this epic World Series run. Zoe says her softball coach asked her to do a few lawns over the weekend, and after it hit social media, the frenzy took off!

"I woke up to my phone blowing up. I looked at TikTok and all my friends were texting me. I had over 200,000 views. It was insane! I get calls at 2 a.m. sometimes," she said.

Zoe’s Dad also made a Facebook post advertising his daughter’s newfound business, comically calling her a "broke college student." Now, it has more than 5,000 shares.

MORE PHILLIES HEADLINES

Her goal is to complete five lawns a day, with each of them taking about 30-45 minutes to complete. She says as long as she has the time and the materials, she'll make it happen.

"I spent already close to a grand in spray paint. The Lowe’s by my house actually has no more red [spray paint]."

Zoe mainly asks for a donation for time and materials. The cost can run between 150 and 200 dollars depending on the size of the logo.

While Zoe is hoping the cash she makes will help with tuition and the cost of a new car, she's more concerned about having fun and being a part of the Phillies' fan hype.

"For me, it’s another thing I can do to show love for Philly sports, and it’s something I enjoy," Zoe said. "The best part is seeing people’s faces when I’m done, especially if they have kids. The kids love it, it’s awesome."

If you’d like Zoe Rodriguez to paint your lawn red, the best way to reach her is via Instagram at @zoeee.rodriguezzz.