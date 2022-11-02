'Your zipper's down': Phillies fans jokingly speculate what Harper whispered to Bohm

It's the one secret all Phillies fans are dying to get the scoop on!

Bryce Harper was spotted whispering to teammate Alec Bohm after homering on his first pitch of Game 3 to kick off the World Series home games. Just moments later, Bohm blasted the first pitch for his own home run - the second of five to be hit Tuesday night.

Was it a helpful tip, a bit of encouragement or funny anecdote?

Of course no one would spill the details. So, FOX 29 asked its viewers to submit their best guess - wrong answers only!

Take a look at a few of the hilarious responses: