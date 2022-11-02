World Series: Tim McGraw happily pays tribute to his dad, relief pitcher Tug McGraw

article

Country music star Tim McGraw was at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros and he paid tribute to his late dad, Phillies relief pitcher Tug McGraw.

During the game, Tim, sitting with his wife Faith Hill and their daughters, was shown on the Jumbotron.

FOX Sports caught the moment he stood and waved to the cheering crowd, wearing a light blue Phillies jersey, then turned to show off the number on the back of the jersey, 45, in honor of his dad.

Tug McGraw was a relief pitcher with the Phillies and was on the mound in the last game of the fabled 1980 World Series, as he pitched the last out against the Kansas City Royals, winning their first World Series championship.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Other big names turned out for Game 3, including soccer player Carli Lloyd, former Yankee All-Star Derek Jeter and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. But, the sighting of McGraw, with the nod to his dad, elicited a rousing and happy reaction from the Phillies faithful.

Go Phils!