Local driving school offers lessons to Cardi B through billboard

A local driving school wants to help Cardi B, a popular rapper, learn how to drive.

During a December episode of “Carpool Karaoke with James Corden,” Cardi and James spoke about her inability to actually drive. In the clip, she explains that she owns five cars but can't actually drive.

However, she says she uses the cars as props in photoshoot. "Now I can rap about it," she states.

Driven2Drive posted a billboard close to I-76 near 30th Street Station that read: “"We'll help you drive, B… Okurrr!?!"

“Okurrr” is one of Cardi’ signature phrases that fans often quote.

There is no word if Cardi B has accepted their offer.