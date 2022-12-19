Local father who lost twin sons wants to help other parents enduring the same grief

A local father who lost his twin sons in back-to-back years has set out on a sorrowful mission to help grieving parents who have lost children.

Jules Warner's son Dylan died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in his crib in 2017. A year later, Brandon, was murdered while in the care of his mother's boyfriend.

Brandon died from severe injuries while left in the care of Shawn Felmey in December 2018 at a home in Falls Township, Bucks County.

Felmey, the boyfriend of the twin's mother, has since pleaded guilty to charges related to Brandon's death.

Dylan and Brandon were buried at Greenwood Cemetery in Mercer County, New Jersey. Their father, Jules, comes to visit their grave that's adorned in flowers and decorations twice a week.

"It still hurts every day, every day it hurts," Jules told FOX 29's Joann Pileggi.

The pain Jules has felt from losing his child inspired him to raise money for other parents going through the untimely loss of a child. He's hopeful to donate money for burial expenses when he can.

"People who are ‘instrumental grievers’ I'm somebody who needs to do something, versus just talking about it, ‘instrumental grievers’ it can be so healing to set up a foundation or a scholarship," Grief Counselor Amy Keiper-Shaw explained.

Jules is helped in his grief by non-profit support groups, like Hands Holding Hearts in Bucks County, and encourages people to donate.

"I feel sorry for parents who bury one kid, I know it’s hard but when I lost my second one it tore my heart apart," Jules said.