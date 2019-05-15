Man charged in death of Falls Twp. toddler arrested in Florida

A Falls Township man was arrested in Flordia in connection with the 2018 death of a toddler, according to the Bucks County DA.

RELATED: Coroner: 2-year-old Falls Township boy's death ruled homicide

Shawn Robert Felmey, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Melbourne, Florida. Felmey will be extradited to Bucks County where he faces counts of criminal homicide and endangering welfare of children.

Authorities say the 22-month-old boy was found dead Dec. 18 of inflicted head trauma at the Commons of Fallsington complex in Falls Township.

The medical examiner said the boy was most likely either thrown or swung by an adult employing substantial force onto the floor of the basement that served as a bedroom to the boy as well as Felmey and the boy's mother, according to authorities.









