Local leaders send well wishes to President Trump, first lady following coronavirus diagnosis

State and local leaders from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are sending well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Senator Pat Toomey, a democrat, took to Twitter Friday morning to offer hope of a speedy recovery to the Trumps. "Sending along best wishes to [at]realdonaldtrump and [at]flotus on a full and speedy recovery," Toomey said.

Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Philadelphia's 2nd district, likewise sent a tweet offering well wishes. Boyle added that "far too many families have had to suffer because of this virus."

FOX 29's Steve Keeley caught up with Boyle outside of his office in Washington D.C. to discuss the ramifications of the president testing positive for the coronavirus.

"This whole incident has been another reminder of the importance of taking this seriously," Boyle said.

Boyle, a Philadelphia native, believes the president's diagnosis has left America vulnerable and added that the White House must make sure Vice President Mike Pence is in a "secure location" and does not travel.

"I might be a democrat, I might be a strong supporter of Joe Biden, but this isn't a time for that," Boyle said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy Murphy pointed to the Garden State's struggles with the virus when wishing the president and first lady well.

"If there is one thing we have learned in New Jersey over these months, it's that we pull together and support everyone fighting this virus," Murphy said.

Presidential challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden issued a statement to wish President Donald Trump well in his recovery from COVID-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," the former Delaware senator said.

