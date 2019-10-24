Local mom sends warning to parents after she sees video of son putting on perfume, lighting it on fire

article

A Delaware County mom is warning parents that teens might have found a new way to get a laugh on social media and it's incredibly dangerous.

She says she checked her 15-year-old son's phone after a gathering following Ridley High School's homecoming dance over the weekend.

On his Snapchat, she says she saw a video he recorded showing him putting perfume on his wrist and lighting it on fire. She says he admitted to it.

"I was very angry, very mad, sad, everything, all at one time, I'm still angry about it," says Bobbie Whiteside. "Anything can happen, their clothes can catch, a sheet can catch and they are children they won't know how to react, they won't know what to do."

Whiteside says she knew her son was with a large group of friends at the time, so she posted in a community Facebook group to alert other parents.

"Why? It's so stupid," says Debra Wanas, a parent of a Ridley High School 14-year-old.

"Why?" is certainly an excellent question.

In fact, we are still wondering why, in recent years, kids thought it would be a good idea to swallow tide pods, disappear on Facebook for 48 hours, or pour hot water on themselves in a "hot water challenge."

We also aren't sure why there are countless videos on YouTube of people spraying perfume into a lighter to create a fireball. However, in that search, we did not see people spraying perfume on themselves and lighting it on fire.

It's unclear if this is the new trend, but Whiteside says she wants to put an end to it.

She says she lost family members in house fires and had an emotional conversation with her son who has since admitted what he did was stupid.

"I don't want to say, 'oh your kid is doing it, your kid is doing it,' but children are doing it, and please check your children's social media no matter how old they are," she says. "Don't be gullible, my child is a very sweet kid too, but kids do anything to fit in."



