Local mother who battled fibroids wants to inspire other women hoping to have children

A Philadelphia mother shared her story about her battle with fibroids in hopes that it inspires other women enduring the same struggle and serves as a message of hope.

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that generally develop in women of childbearing age, and can swell up to the size of a watermelon, according to experts. Symptoms can include heavy or painful menstruation, pelvic pain and frequent urination.

Deanna Peterson said she suffered two miscarriages and complained to doctors for six years before she was diagnosed with fibroids in 2018. Deanna had 10 fibroids, including one that swelled to the size of a baseball that pressed against nerves causing extreme pain.

"It changed me a lot," Deanna said. "I was afraid, I didn't know if I was going to be able to have kids, I went into a really deep depression, it really changed my outlook on motherhood."

Doctors blamed the fibroids for sending Deanna into labor prematurely, which caused her to lose her son. This motivated Deanna to have her fibroids removed and later discover that women in her family have also suffered from fibroids.

"It's hard, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you remain diligent and advocate for yourself and trust your body," Deanna said. She now has a 3-year-old daughter, which she hopes inspires other aspiring mothers who are struggling with fibroids.

"You can still have a baby with fibroids, I got my baby, I brought my baby home, so you can do it too," Deanna said.