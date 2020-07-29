Local residents complain of mail delivery issues

If you are waiting for that package or check in the mail you are not alone. Postal customers have been reaching out to FOX 29 asking us what's going on at the post office?

Christian Cook, with Mikki Monroe Styling Firm, says her business depends on shipping. She's now sending out free gifts just to keep her customers happy.

"Business as usual if a package says it was going to have to be there in two days. It would get there in two days. Now, I would say my flat rate or two day priority takes about seven business days," she said.

The complaints come a month into the tenure of a new postmaster general who vowed change. He's instituted massive cuts, including overtime to the cash-strapped service. Lately, those changes are leaving mail like bills, checks, bank statements, and packages waiting for days.

A spokesman for the postal service tells FOX 29, “We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; we have a liberal leave policy and we are aggressively trying to hire qualified candidates."

They also tell us if there is a problem with your mail make sure you report the issue to your local post office.

The postal issues couldn't come at a more critical time when many Americans plan to use the postal service for mail-in ballots for the November elections.

RELATED: USPS urges jurisdictions to advise voters to request mail-in ballots no less than 15 days before election

