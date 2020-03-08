Local schools announce closures amid coronavirus concerns

Pennsylvania now has 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: seven in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe County. Area school districts have announced closures for deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19, prompting Lower Merion school closure

Below is a list of school closures in Pennsylvania:

Unionville High School and Patton Middle School:

The Unionville-Chadds Ford School District in Chester County has been advised that a UCFSD student was indirectly exposed to COVID-19 during a visit to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia on March 6. As a precaution, the student and their family are under quarantine for 14 days. Unionville High School and Patton Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, for deep cleaning.

Buckingham Friends School:

Officials announced that Buckingham Friends School in Bucks County will be closed Tuesday for deep-cleaning after a student possibly came in contact with someone who tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.

Neshaminy High School:

Neshaminy School District officials say a student at Neshaminy High School was in direct contact with the healthcare provider at a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia who tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, the Bucks County Health Department has requested the student and two family members quarantine themselves at home. As a precaution, Neshaminy High School will be closed on Tuesday, March 10.

At this time, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Neshaminy School District or in Bucks County.

Norristown Area School District:

Officials with Norristown Area School District announced that all schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, for disinfection and deep cleaning. The announcement comes after officials learned a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia office in King of Prussia had direct contact with patients while symptomatic for coronavirus. A parent and student were possibly exposed and have been advised to isolate and self-quarantine for 14 days.

Simmons Elementary:

Simmons Elementary School in Horsham is closed Tuesday, March 10, after a student was possibly exposed to coronavirus during a visit to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia facility in King of Prussia.

Cheltenham School District:

The Cheltenham School District announced that schools will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13, after officials learned that a district parent was a caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case of COVID-19. The parent self-quarantined herself and her child.

Lower Merion School District:

The Lower Merion School District (LMSD) says two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the CHOP facility in King of Prussia. As a precaution, all LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, for sanitizing. Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings and door handles.

Upper Merion School District:

Officials announced late Monday Upper Merion School District schools will be closed for sanitizing on Tuesday, March 10. No word on when the schools will reopen.

Germantown Academy:

Germantown Academy will also be closed through the end of its scheduled spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to families, school officials announced the school would be closed through March 30. The email came after a family member of a student-tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, the family member was experiencing mild symptoms and the student had no symptoms.

In an abundance of caution, the student is self-quarantined. While the family member had not been on campus, the student was on campus through March 6.

Email sent to parents of students at Germantown Academy regarding school closure over coronavirus concerns.

Virtual classes are set to begin Thursday, March 12, and run through Tuesday, March 17.

Closing Germantown Academy has a domino effect. That means sports and all school events are also canceled this week, including the SAT college admissions test that was scheduled for March 14.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, see here. Montgomery County also has information regarding their response to the disease here.

There are currently 11 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey, officials announced Monday. State officials disclosed the two newest cases at an afternoon press conference.

Late Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency, effective immediately, to ramp up New Jersey’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Trenton School District is closing all schools on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, to sanitize all school facilities as a precuation.

Rowan University announced they are adding an extra week to spring break to give time to make coronavirus prep adjustments. At this time, no one at Rowan has tested positive for COVID-19. There has not been a decision to move in-person classes to online when spring break ends March 27.

