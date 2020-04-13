Local teen performs trumpet solo for Havertown woman’s 93rd birthday while practicing social distancing

An 8th grader performed an uplifting trumpet solo for a woman's 93rd birthday while practicing social distancing.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Aiden Peterson, 14, serenaded Claire MaGuire on Sunday as she sat outside her front door. The teen played some of her favorite songs.



"He was absolutely marvelous. My gosh, I'm still thinking about him because I am sure one day he's gonna be quite famous," MaGuire told FOX 29.

The student at the Shipley School is already very accomplished. Peterson is a trumpet major in the Pre-College Division at Julliard. In addition, he is a member of the Shipley School Honors Combo and plays with the Delaware County Youth Orchestra and the DeLaSalle String Band Orchestra. The teen is also a Taps bugler for the military and plays cello bedside for patients at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center.

Peterson loves sharing his gift of music with others especially during this health crisis when so many people are quarantined in their homes.

"In this time, a lot of people think sad thoughts. I guess me playing for them or virtually playing for them makes their day a lot better and brightens it up," he said.

MaGuire daughter Beth Pacera heard about Peterson and since she and her six siblings couldn't throw a big birthday bash because of COVID-19, she thought this talented teen would make her mom's day.

"Once he started playing, everyone started coming out of their houses, walking down the street, everyone's clapping. It really brought the whole street together. It was beautiful," she said.

