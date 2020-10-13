Local teens make a difference delivering inspiration and supplies to Philadelphia’s homeless

Helping people less fortunate is just a kind thing to do. But, some local high school students are taking things a step further to make sure the people they’re helping know they are loved.

Radnor High School students filling up bags with supplies to deliver to the homeless in Philadelphia. But, besides the necessities, the totes also include a personal touch – a colorful, handwritten note.

“An inspirational way to spread love, yeah and kindness throughout the city,” said Radnor High School Senior Sully Sims.

Seniors Chloe Hannum and Jenny Addis started this effort aptly called “Note in a Tote” two years ago. Chloe says the inspiration was a homeless man named Charlie she and her family befriended when she was little.

“But, then one day we went back and it was starting to get colder and he wasn’t there anymore, so it was upsetting to lose that part of me, but also to know that these people are nice. They’re just like us,” Chloe explained.

Now, in Charlie’s honor, “Note in a Tote” has some 150 members. The group even enlisting the help of local elementary students to write messages.

“They come up with cute things like, ‘You are loved,’ or, ‘Always try to look on the bright side,’” Chloe said.

The teens travel into the city and hand deliver the bags.

“They just have the biggest smiles on their faces and it makes you feel so happy, you just want to keep doing it again and again,” Chloe added.

But, COVID making it difficult. The students just now starting to go back into Philadelphia, taking all kinds of precautions and, including masks, wipes and sanitizer in the bags, to help protect the homeless. They say they won’t let the pandemic stop them from doing good things.

“Every time you give someone a bag and they say something back to you like, ‘God Bless,’ or something like that. Makes you feel really good and you’ve made a difference,” Jenny Addis remarked.

Anyone interested in helping can do so at the group's Instagram page, here.

