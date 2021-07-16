Local woman reunited with meaningful pendant necklace found on sidewalk in Marlton

article

Following an exhaustive search, a local woman has found the owner of a sentimental pendant necklace that she found on the sidewalk in Marlton nearly a month ago.

Jolene Bauzenberger said she was in the Greenlane Farms development when she discovered a necklace with an oval thumbprint pendant on the sidewalk. The words "Nick, Sunrise 1/28/94, Sunset 1/20/201" were inscribed on the back of the pendant.

Since finding the necklace in June, Bauzenberger has used social media and local authorities to try and find its owner. The search finally came to an end on Saturday when Bauzenberger reunited the necklace with its owner.

In an Instagram post, the owner said the Marlton Fire Department called her aunt and informed her that the necklace was found.

According to the owner, the necklace is meant to memorialize her uncle. She said she was very upset when she lost the sentimental necklace and thought about replacing it.

"My aunt instantly started to cry and called me immediately right after," the woman said in the Instagram post.

"I want to thank [Bauzenberger] for finding my necklace and going through everything just so I can have it again and be close to my uncle once more."

